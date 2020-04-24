Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Holdings in Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,978 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.08% of Revolve Group worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 445.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Karanikolas bought 123,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Also, COO David Pujades sold 10,500 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $203,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,024 shares of company stock worth $698,965.

RVLV stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $730.99 million and a PE ratio of 16.89. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $48.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.57.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.64 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

