Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) by 3,018.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,285 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.11% of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPMB. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,728,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,607,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 30,695 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 22,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPMB opened at $43.63 on Friday. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $52.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.59.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.