Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IHG. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 84.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at $23,739,000. 6.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IHG opened at $42.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.52. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $71.02.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

