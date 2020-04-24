Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 457.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth $5,061,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 201,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 53,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 51,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $111.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.80 million. Analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $198,969.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,502.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 4,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $125,605.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,481,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,159,131.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,610,527.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on AssetMark Financial from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

