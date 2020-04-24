Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.57% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JXI opened at $51.63 on Friday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $41.43 and a 12-month high of $64.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.25.

About iShares Global Utilities ETF

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

