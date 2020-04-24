Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.04 Million Stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.07% of Stamps.com worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at $25,459,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Stamps.com by 1,258.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 76,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 70,948 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Stamps.com by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 51,606 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter worth about $3,945,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 79,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 38,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

STMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. National Securities began coverage on Stamps.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Stamps.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.71.

Shares of STMP opened at $146.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.01. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $185.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.90. Stamps.com had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. Stamps.com’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

