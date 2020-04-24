Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) by 3,446.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,557 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.34% of VOC Energy Trust worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 109,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered VOC Energy Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE VOC opened at $1.85 on Friday. VOC Energy Trust has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 million, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%.

VOC Energy Trust Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC).

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.