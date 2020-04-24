Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.06 Million Stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,049 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.13% of Cars.com worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 648,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 309,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 206,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 258.9% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 232,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 167,789 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CARS shares. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $95,782.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Rogers purchased 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,632.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,650 shares of company stock worth $171,254 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARS stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.96.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.35. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

