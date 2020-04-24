Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Position in Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.21% of Universal Logistics worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 171,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 79,831 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 532,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 105,951 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 7,143.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 28.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ULH opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $375.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 19.72%.

ULH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Universal Logistics from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

