Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,853 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.09% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,747,000 after acquiring an additional 284,071 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 771,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 35,899 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 712,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after acquiring an additional 117,460 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 392,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 169,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

KREF stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $832.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.65. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 499.05, a quick ratio of 499.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 48.01% and a return on equity of 8.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.03%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

