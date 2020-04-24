Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,401 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.87% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter.

XTN opened at $44.38 on Friday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $67.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.06.

