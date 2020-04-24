Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 204,046 Shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (NYSE:IRR)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (NYSE:IRR) by 347.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,046 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000.

Shares of NYSE IRR opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.73%.

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd Profile

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy, natural resources, and basic materials industries.

