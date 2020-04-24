Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 7,938 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,553 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.15% of QCR worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in QCR by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 115,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 64,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in QCR by 4,573.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 59,136 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in QCR by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,105,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR in the fourth quarter worth about $1,922,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 153,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 29,410 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $26.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $44.76.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $69.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on QCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

