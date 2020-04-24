Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stake in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:INF)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:INF) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,269 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 22,007 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.54% of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INF. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd during the 4th quarter worth $358,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd during the fourth quarter worth $813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd alerts:

NYSE INF opened at $12.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73. Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $15.67.

Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Profile

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure sector. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on factors such as temporary market mispricing, values of assets, and cash flows to create its portfolio.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:INF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.