Bank of America Corp DE Sells 10,511 Shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,511 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.07% of Marcus & Millichap worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2,903.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 57.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMI stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average is $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $237.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMI. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

