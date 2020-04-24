Bank of America Corp DE Sells 13,952 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,702 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 13,952 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 715.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,687 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,644,000 after acquiring an additional 226,230 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,380 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period.

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NG. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Igor Levental sold 59,561 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $678,399.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,860.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 53,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $489,832.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,122.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,440 over the last three months.

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

