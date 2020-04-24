Bank of America Corp DE Sells 153,946 Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 153,946 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.15% of Wisdom Tree Investments worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 16,424,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,495,000 after buying an additional 2,033,925 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 9,417,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,579,000 after buying an additional 30,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,086,000 after buying an additional 201,302 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,889,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after buying an additional 609,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,233,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 163,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

WETF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Wisdom Tree Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.95.

In related news, insider Jeremy Schwartz bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $46,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg bought 177,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $759,754.71. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 345,628 shares of company stock worth $1,425,344. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $448.20 million, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wisdom Tree Investments Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

