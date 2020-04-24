Bank of America Corp DE Sells 20,411 Shares of American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,411 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.17% of American Vanguard worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 794,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Vanguard during the 4th quarter valued at $3,135,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 19,609 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 42,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AVD shares. ValuEngine downgraded American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of AVD stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.58 million, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.36. American Vanguard Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.42.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.50 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Vanguard Corp. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

