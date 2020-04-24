Bank of America Corp DE Sells 38,959 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 38,959 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.22% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 6 Meridian grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BCEI stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a market cap of $304.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.77. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $79.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

