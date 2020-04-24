Bank of America Corp DE Sells 44,021 Shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,021 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.08% of Independence Realty Trust worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $262,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott Schaeffer purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,232 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,228.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $268,582. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRT. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.75 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51. The firm has a market cap of $835.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.18. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $51.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

