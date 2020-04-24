Bank of America Corp DE Trims Holdings in CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 142,689 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.30% of CVR Partners worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAN. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,025,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after buying an additional 189,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CVR Partners by 323.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 163,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of CVR Partners by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UAN shares. TheStreet lowered CVR Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE UAN opened at $0.86 on Friday. CVR Partners LP has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.67.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $86.06 million during the quarter.

In other CVR Partners news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,279.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

