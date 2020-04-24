Bank of America Corp DE Trims Holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,489 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.11% of Universal Insurance worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,267,000 after buying an additional 17,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after buying an additional 52,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 471,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after buying an additional 30,026 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 303,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after buying an additional 62,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $64,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,488,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,842,907.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean P. Downes bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $107,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,485,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,986,733.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,000 shares of company stock worth $191,900 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UVE opened at $17.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.96. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $32.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.53). Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

