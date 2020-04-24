Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.49% of On Deck Capital worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONDK. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 30,621 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 100,393 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the fourth quarter worth $904,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the fourth quarter worth $1,933,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ONDK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on On Deck Capital from $4.25 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley downgraded On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. On Deck Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.17.

On Deck Capital stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.08. On Deck Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 15.35 and a current ratio of 15.35.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.15 million. On Deck Capital had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that On Deck Capital Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

