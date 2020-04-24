Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.50 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

NYSEARCA:BSJK opened at $23.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average is $23.69. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $24.22.

