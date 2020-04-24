Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,198 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.44% of BioLife Solutions worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLFS. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,686,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 138,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 58,584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1,607.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 45,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 53,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $231.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.25, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.47. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $21.18.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 40.42% and a return on equity of 3.33%. Equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO James Mathers sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $29,645.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,542.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,390 in the last three months. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Benchmark began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.42.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.