Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases Shares of 83,552 HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 83,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on HUYA. UBS Group dropped their target price on HUYA from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of HUYA in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

NYSE HUYA opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.34. HUYA Inc – has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.94. HUYA had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc – will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

