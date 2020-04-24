Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,316 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,359 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.61% of Reliant Bancorp worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reliant Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of NASDAQ RBNC opened at $11.05 on Friday. Reliant Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $124.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sharon Hughes Edwards bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $44,375.00. Also, Director Homayoun Aminmadani bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $106,300.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $193,455. Insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

