Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.99% from the company’s previous close.

BPRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Bank Of Princeton from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bank Of Princeton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.05. 15 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,562. The company has a market cap of $127.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.79. Bank Of Princeton has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average of $28.22.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank Of Princeton will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton in the first quarter worth $336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

About Bank Of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

