Barings BDC (BBDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect Barings BDC to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.08 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 76.92% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, analysts expect Barings BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BBDC opened at $6.31 on Friday. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $314.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

In other Barings BDC news, CEO Eric J. Lloyd acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $115,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Bock bought 5,875 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $48,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,664. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,625 shares of company stock valued at $186,318. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Securities upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Compass Point downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Barings BDC from $11.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

