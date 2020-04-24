Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Issues Earnings Results

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Barnes Group updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.20-0.30 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.20-0.30 EPS.

Shares of B traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.71. 507,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,793. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on B. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Barnes Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

