Barrington Research Comments on Perficient, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) – Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Perficient in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now expects that the digital transformation consultancy will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Perficient’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $145.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.55 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PRFT. BidaskClub raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Perficient from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Perficient to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, National Securities downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

NASDAQ PRFT traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.07. 2,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,216. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.08.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 40,667 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $1,742,174.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,380 shares in the company, valued at $20,793,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,871 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $162,969.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,804.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Perficient by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,050 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Perficient by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,248 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perficient by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

