Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.44.

BHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 279,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann purchased 4,390 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $80,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,221.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,490 shares of company stock worth $215,516 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 71.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 28,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth about $864,000. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.92. 6,173,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,115,473. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.23. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

