Beacon Price Reaches $0.0287 on Major Exchanges (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0287 or 0.00000380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Beacon has a market capitalization of $35,404.25 and $11.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00341103 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00419781 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00015365 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012292 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006976 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000567 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000500 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 89.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,367,969 coins and its circulating supply is 1,234,360 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1.

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.