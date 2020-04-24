Bel Fuse (BELFA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.31). Bel Fuse had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $115.13 million during the quarter.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Shares of BELFA opened at $6.56 on Friday. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $87.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

In related news, CEO Daniel Bernstein purchased 4,300 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 11,012 shares of company stock worth $99,057. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BELFA shares. ValuEngine lowered Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.