Bel Fuse (BELFB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $115.13 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 1.78%.

BELFB opened at $6.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $25.42. The firm has a market cap of $82.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

BELFB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Bel Fuse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

