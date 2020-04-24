Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will announce $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Belden’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.65. Belden posted earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Belden.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.73 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.

BDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cross Research downgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Belden in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Belden by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Belden by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Belden by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 906,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,844,000 after purchasing an additional 113,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BDC stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.62. The stock had a trading volume of 509,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,878. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Belden has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $62.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Read More: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Belden (BDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.