Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share

Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Benefitfocus in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.39). William Blair also issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.43) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNFT. Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Benefitfocus from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Benefitfocus from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

BNFT stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.01. 111,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.92. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $41.92.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 902,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,793,000 after buying an additional 29,195 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,083,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,716,000 after buying an additional 805,543 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 246,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 163,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Annmarie Fini sold 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $26,446.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,952 shares in the company, valued at $423,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James P. Restivo sold 6,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $56,186.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 82,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

