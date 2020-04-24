Berry Global Group (BERY) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect Berry Global Group to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Berry Global Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

NYSE BERY opened at $36.23 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BERY. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.58.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.