Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Big Lots from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.15.

Shares of BIG stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.11. The company had a trading volume of 43,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,848. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.13). Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Big Lots will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Big Lots news, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $29,663.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,845.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Big Lots by 263.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

