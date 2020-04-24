Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $350.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.99% from the stock’s previous close.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $317.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Biogen from $389.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.50.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.14. 538,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,275. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.71. Biogen has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 32.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Trust Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

