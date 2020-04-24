bitCNY Hits Market Capitalization of $4.41 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $30.94 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001868 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.79 or 0.02563374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00212136 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00058852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00050249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000826 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 31,262,000 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org.

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange, OpenLedger DEX and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

