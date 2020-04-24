BlackCoin (BLK) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.55 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $10,579.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade and CoinEgg. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00018942 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005954 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000443 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,911,188 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, Upbit, CoinEgg, Bleutrade, Livecoin, Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

