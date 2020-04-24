BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.6% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total value of $713,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,904 shares of company stock valued at $101,829,121 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.00.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $471.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $576.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $482.59.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.