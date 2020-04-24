Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target Raised to $57.50 at Citigroup

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $53.50 to $57.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BX. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blackstone Group from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.65.

Blackstone Group stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $53.12. Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 156,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,425,905.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $287,000. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 88,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 39,504 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

