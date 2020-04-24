BLAST Reaches Market Capitalization of $15,497.17 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 64.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BLAST has a total market cap of $15,497.17 and $122.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000150 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000223 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000180 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000107 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 42,127,563 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

