Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Market Cap Reaches $1.86 Million

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Blockmason Credit Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Upbit, Kucoin and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $61,594.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.74 or 0.02563183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00212657 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00058939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00050234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000829 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason.

Blockmason Credit Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, Binance, Upbit, Kucoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockmason Credit Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

