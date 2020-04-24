Blockpass (PASS) Trading Up 22.3% This Week

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, Blockpass has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. One Blockpass token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $161,680.02 and $6,225.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.32 or 0.02562852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00213209 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00058782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00050168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass launched on May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

