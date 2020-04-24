Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,664 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 316.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in Boeing by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded down $8.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.98. 35,864,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,423,719. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00. The firm has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.48 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.78.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.41.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

