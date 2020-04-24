Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Amerisafe, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Amerisafe in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Amerisafe’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMSF. BidaskClub raised Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Amerisafe from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Amerisafe stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.24. 5,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,891. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day moving average is $65.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.46. Amerisafe has a 52 week low of $48.02 and a 52 week high of $80.65.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.39 million. Amerisafe had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 20.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Amerisafe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Amerisafe by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amerisafe during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Amerisafe by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amerisafe by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $73,913.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,241.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

