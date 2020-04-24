BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Cut to $47.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BOK Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.38.

BOK Financial stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.25. 37,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,582. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.55 and its 200 day moving average is $73.19. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $88.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.46). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $999,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,487,039.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 55.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 23.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 554,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,899,000 after purchasing an additional 106,195 shares in the last quarter. Russell Frank Co raised its stake in BOK Financial by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 28,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth $957,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 83,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

